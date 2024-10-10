News & Insights

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Climb Much More Than Expected

October 10, 2024 — 08:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits increased by much more than expected in the week ended October 5th.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 258,000, an increase of 33,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 225,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge up to 230,000.

With the much bigger than expected increase, jobless claims reached their highest level since hitting a matching figure in the week ended August 5th, 2023.

