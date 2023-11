US weekly grain inspections by region/country-USDA

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department issued the following weekly data on grains inspected and/or weighed for export by region and country of destination: GRAINS INSPECTED AND/OR WEIGHED FOR EXPORT BY REGION AND COUNTRY OF DESTINATION REPORTED IN WEEK ENDING NOV 23, 2023 -- METRIC TONS -- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CORN CORN REGION COUNTRY WHEAT YELLOW WHITE BARLEY SORGHUM SOYBEANS TOTALS LAKES MEXICO 11,376 0 0 0 0 0 11,376 SUBTOTAL 11,376 0 0 0 0 0 11,376 ATLANTIC CHINA 0 0 0 0 0 61,567 61,567 INDONESIA 0 0 0 0 0 1,126 1,126 JAMAICA 0 7,200 0 0 0 0 7,200 MALAYSIA 0 0 0 0 0 881 881 TAIWAN 0 0 0 0 0 1,518 1,518 THAILAND 0 0 0 0 0 2,499 2,499 TUNISIA 0 0 0 0 0 32,758 32,758 VIETNAM 0 0 0 0 0 955 955 SUBTOTAL 0 7,200 0 0 0 101,304 108,504 GULF CHINA 0 0 0 0 230,793 303,924 534,717 COLOMBIA 0 48,971 0 0 0 0 48,971 EGYPT 0 0 0 0 0 29,247 29,247 EL SALVADOR 13,425 0 0 0 0 0 13,425 GERMANY 0 0 0 0 0 132,782 132,782 HONDURAS 0 0 7,079 0 0 0 7,079 ITALY 9,770 0 0 0 0 57,365 67,135 KOREA REP 0 0 0 0 0 60,898 60,898 MEXICO 300 155,622 0 0 1,270 62,998 220,430 VENEZUELA 0 0 0 0 0 6,842 6,842 VIETNAM 0 0 0 0 0 70,688 70,688 SUBTOTAL 23,495 204,593 7,079 0 232,063 724,744 1,192,214 PACIFIC CHINA 24,311 0 0 0 43,425 471,762 539,498 INDONESIA 19,260 0 0 0 0 0 19,260 JAPAN 27,515 0 0 0 0 0 27,515 PHILIPPINES 141,070 0 0 0 0 0 141,070 SUBTOTAL 212,156 0 0 0 43,425 471,762 727,343 INTERIOR BANGLADESH 0 0 0 0 0 955 955 CAMBODIA 0 0 0 0 0 196 196 CHINA 0 1,666 0 0 5,044 34,846 41,556 FRENCH POLY 0 147 0 0 0 0 147 HONG KONG 0 1,298 0 0 0 0 1,298 INDONESIA 0 0 0 0 0 23,926 23,926 JAPAN 0 195 0 0 0 1,932 2,127 JORDAN 0 0 0 0 0 661 661 KOREA REP 0 1,224 316 0 0 0 1,540 MALAYSIA 0 0 0 0 0 6,540 6,540 MEXICO 26,446 152,383 0 499 0 45,205 224,733 NEPAL 0 0 0 0 0 73 73 PHILIPPINES 0 0 0 0 0 637 637 TAIWAN 0 17,407 0 0 0 18,044 35,451 THAILAND 0 0 0 0 0 3,159 3,159 VIETNAM 3,012 0 0 0 0 9,401 12,413 SUBTOTAL 29,458 174,320 316 499 5,044 145,575 355,412 TOTAL 276,485 386,113 7,395 499 280,532 1,443,385 2,394,849 TOTAL SHIPMENTS TO CANADA* 100 13,172 0 0 0 0 13,272 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *NOT INCLUDED IN TOTAL INSPECTION FOR EXPORTS GRAIN SHIPPED FOR STORAGE IN CANADA IS REPORTED AT TIME OF SHIPMENT FROM ST LAWR SWY PORTS Monday NOVEMBER 27, 2023 CORRECTIONS TO PREVIOUS PUBLICATIONS: FOR CERTDATE 11/08/23 ADD 22175 DUWH WHEAT FROM DULUTH-SUP TO ALGERIA FOR CERTDATE 11/08/23 ADD 612 YC CORN FROM INTERIOR TO PHILIPPINES FOR CERTDATE 11/08/23 ADD 22631 YSB SOYBEANS FROM TOLEDO TO CANADA FOR CERTDATE 11/08/23 ADD 48599 YSB SOYBEANS FROM S. ATLANTIC TO CHINA FOR CERTDATE 11/10/23 ADD 367 WHC CORN FROM INTERIOR TO KOREA REP FOR CERTDATE 11/13/23 ADD 11476 YC CORN FROM INTERIOR TO MEXICO FOR CERTDATE 11/13/23 ADD 122 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO VIETNAM FOR CERTDATE 11/13/23 ADD 490 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO MALAYSIA FOR CERTDATE 11/13/23 ADD 294 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO INDONESIA FOR CERTDATE 11/14/23 ADD 171 YC CORN FROM INTERIOR TO PHILIPPINES FOR CERTDATE 11/14/23 ADD 196 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO INDONESIA FOR CERTDATE 11/14/23 ADD 10977 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO MEXICO FOR CERTDATE 11/15/23 ADD 392 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO CHINA FOR CERTDATE 11/15/23 ADD 245 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO JAPAN FOR CERTDATE 11/15/23 ADD 245 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO VIETNAM FOR CERTDATE 11/15/23 ADD 245 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO INDONESIA FOR CERTDATE 11/15/23 ADD 857 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO TAIWAN FOR CERTDATE 11/16/23 ADD 22453 YC CORN FROM INTERIOR TO MEXICO FOR CERTDATE 11/16/23 ADD 980 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO INDONESIA FOR CERTDATE 11/16/23 ADD 661 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO VIETNAM ((washington.commodsenergy.newsroom@news.reuters.com))

