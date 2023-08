US weekly grain inspections by region/country-USDA

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department issued the following weekly data on grains inspected and/or weighed for export by region and country of destination: GRAINS INSPECTED AND/OR WEIGHED FOR EXPORT BY REGION AND COUNTRY OF DESTINATION REPORTED IN WEEK ENDING AUG 24, 2023 -- METRIC TONS -- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CORN CORN REGION COUNTRY WHEAT YELLOW WHITE OATS SORGHUM SOYBEANS TOTALS LAKES ITALY 10,015 0 0 0 0 0 10,015 MOROCCO 19,949 0 0 0 0 0 19,949 SUBTOTAL 29,964 0 0 0 0 0 29,964 ATLANTIC CHINA 1,101 0 0 0 0 0 1,101 INDONESIA 1,664 0 0 0 0 490 2,154 MALAYSIA 245 0 0 0 0 0 245 TAIWAN 1,028 0 0 0 0 6,712 7,740 VIETNAM 0 0 0 0 0 881 881 SUBTOTAL 4,038 0 0 0 0 8,083 12,121 GULF CHINA 0 0 0 0 70,229 105,627 175,856 COLOMBIA 0 114,525 22,781 0 0 0 137,306 COSTA RICA 6,834 0 0 0 0 17,282 24,116 DOMINICN REP 7,548 0 0 0 0 0 7,548 EGYPT 0 0 0 0 0 54,190 54,190 EL SALVADOR 0 6,353 9,978 0 0 0 16,331 HAITI 6,000 0 0 0 1,372 0 7,372 HONDURAS 0 47,010 0 0 0 0 47,010 JAMAICA 22,000 4,693 0 0 0 0 26,693 JAPAN 0 79,245 0 0 0 21,810 101,055 MEXICO 0 27,710 0 0 0 0 27,710 NICARAGUA 0 15,332 0 0 0 0 15,332 PERU 32,998 0 0 0 0 0 32,998 SPAIN 0 57,999 0 0 0 0 57,999 UN KINGDOM 0 49,499 0 0 0 0 49,499 SUBTOTAL 75,380 402,366 32,759 0 71,601 198,909 781,015 PACIFIC JAPAN 85,204 0 0 0 0 0 85,204 PHILIPPINES 126,500 0 0 0 0 0 126,500 TAIWAN 7,434 0 0 0 0 0 7,434 SUBTOTAL 219,138 0 0 0 0 0 219,138 INTERIOR CHINA 0 0 0 0 4,775 5,486 10,261 HONG KONG 0 294 0 0 0 0 294 INDONESIA 538 0 0 0 0 4,947 5,485 JAPAN 0 0 0 0 0 2,128 2,128 KOREA REP 171 954 0 0 0 0 1,125 MALAYSIA 0 0 0 0 0 2,374 2,374 MEXICO 56,675 148,730 0 100 1,487 87,814 295,476 PHILIPPINES 0 0 0 0 0 220 220 TAIWAN 3,011 12,041 0 0 0 4,552 19,604 VIETNAM 1,249 0 0 0 0 7,636 8,885 SUBTOTAL 61,644 162,019 0 100 6,262 115,157 345,852 TOTAL 390,164 564,385 32,759 100 77,863 322,149 1,388,090 TOTAL SHIPMENTS TO CANADA* 200 0 0 0 0 0 200 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *NOT INCLUDED IN TOTAL INSPECTION FOR EXPORTS GRAIN SHIPPED FOR STORAGE IN CANADA IS REPORTED AT TIME OF SHIPMENT FROM ST LAWR SWY PORTS Monday AUGUST 28, 2023 CORRECTIONS TO PREVIOUS PUBLICATIONS: FOR CERTDATE 08/07/23 ADD 98 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO JAPAN FOR CERTDATE 08/09/23 ADD 98 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO INDONESIA FOR CERTDATE 08/10/23 ADD 220 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO VIETNAM FOR CERTDATE 08/11/23 ADD 1688 YC CORN FROM INTERIOR TO TAIWAN FOR CERTDATE 08/14/23 ADD 465 YC CORN FROM INTERIOR TO TAIWAN FOR CERTDATE 08/14/23 ADD 490 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO VIETNAM FOR CERTDATE 08/15/23 ADD 171 YC CORN FROM INTERIOR TO TAIWAN FOR CERTDATE 08/16/23 ADD 171 S SORGHUM FROM INTERIOR TO CHINA FOR CERTDATE 08/16/23 ADD 441 YC CORN FROM INTERIOR TO TAIWAN FOR CERTDATE 08/16/23 ADD 220 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO VIETNAM FOR CERTDATE 08/16/23 ADD 416 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO INDONESIA FOR CERTDATE 08/16/23 ADD 979 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO TAIWAN FOR CERTDATE 08/17/23 ADD 1077 S SORGHUM FROM INTERIOR TO CHINA FOR CERTDATE 08/17/23 ADD 6942 WHC CORN FROM MISSISSIPPI R. TO GUATEMALA FOR CERTDATE 08/17/23 ADD 11576 YC CORN FROM INTERIOR TO MEXICO FOR CERTDATE 08/17/23 ADD 6750 YC CORN FROM MISSISSIPPI R. TO GUATEMALA FOR CERTDATE 08/17/23 ADD 930 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO VIETNAM FOR CERTDATE 08/17/23 ADD 563 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO MALAYSIA FOR CERTDATE 08/17/23 ADD 294 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO TAIWAN FOR CERTDATE 08/17/23 ADD 465 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO INDONESIA ((washington.commodsenergy.newsroom@news.reuters.com))

