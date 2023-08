US weekly grain inspections by region/country-USDA

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Agriculture Department issued the following weekly data on grains inspected and/or weighed for export by region and country of destination: GRAINS INSPECTED AND/OR WEIGHED FOR EXPORT BY REGION AND COUNTRY OF DESTINATION REPORTED IN WEEK ENDING AUG 17, 2023 -- METRIC TONS -- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CORN CORN REGION COUNTRY WHEAT YELLOW WHITE SORGHUM SOYBEANS TOTALS ATLANTIC CHINA 979 0 0 0 0 979 INDONESIA 0 0 0 0 980 980 MALAYSIA 0 0 0 0 294 294 TAIWAN 343 0 0 0 2,938 3,281 VIETNAM 0 0 0 0 196 196 SUBTOTAL 1,322 0 0 0 4,408 5,730 GULF CHINA 0 69,637 0 52,370 0 122,007 COLOMBIA 0 0 0 0 5,500 5,500 EL SALVADOR 18,251 0 0 0 0 18,251 GERMANY 0 0 0 0 85,266 85,266 HAITI 9,274 416 0 0 0 9,690 HONDURAS 16,315 46,533 0 0 0 62,848 ITALY 0 0 0 0 107,998 107,998 JAMAICA 0 7,149 0 0 0 7,149 JAPAN 0 62,238 0 0 11,323 73,561 MEXICO 17,032 101,420 0 0 13,199 131,651 VENEZUELA 12,757 2,717 16,082 0 0 31,556 SUBTOTAL 73,629 290,110 16,082 52,370 223,286 655,477 PACIFIC JAPAN 29,262 0 0 0 0 29,262 KOREA REP 55,367 0 0 0 0 55,367 TAIWAN 58,799 0 0 0 0 58,799 YEMEN 28,000 0 0 0 0 28,000 SUBTOTAL 171,428 0 0 0 0 171,428 INTERIOR CHINA 0 0 0 3,283 2,326 5,609 HONG KONG 0 122 0 0 0 122 INDONESIA 0 0 0 0 13,174 13,174 JAMAICA 0 0 0 0 122 122 JAPAN 0 0 0 0 2,987 2,987 KOREA REP 0 759 0 0 245 1,004 MALAYSIA 0 0 0 0 929 929 MEXICO 61,772 169,651 0 1,032 56,283 289,122 PHILIPPINES 0 367 0 0 0 367 TAIWAN 2,742 5,435 0 0 8,422 16,599 THAILAND 122 0 0 0 0 122 VIETNAM 0 0 0 0 3,892 3,892 SUBTOTAL 64,636 176,334 0 4,315 88,380 334,049 TOTAL 311,015 466,444 16,082 56,685 316,074 1,166,684 TOTAL SHIPMENTS TO CANADA* 299 0 0 0 0 299 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *NOT INCLUDED IN TOTAL INSPECTION FOR EXPORTS GRAIN SHIPPED FOR STORAGE IN CANADA IS REPORTED AT TIME OF SHIPMENT FROM ST LAWR SWY PORTS Monday AUGUST 21, 2023 CORRECTIONS TO PREVIOUS PUBLICATIONS: FOR CERTDATE 07/24/23 ADD 220 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO JAPAN FOR CERTDATE 07/25/23 ADD 49 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO JAPAN FOR CERTDATE 07/28/23 ADD 196 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO JAPAN FOR CERTDATE 07/29/23 ADD 5896 YSB SOYBEANS FROM MISSISSIPPI R. TO COLOMBIA FOR CERTDATE 08/02/23 ADD 25635 SRW WHEAT FROM MISSISSIPPI R. TO ECUADOR FOR CERTDATE 08/03/23 ADD 269 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO JAPAN FOR CERTDATE 08/04/23 ADD 52979 YSB SOYBEANS FROM MISSISSIPPI R. TO INDONESIA FOR CERTDATE 08/05/23 ADD 10877 HRW WHEAT FROM INTERIOR TO MEXICO FOR CERTDATE 08/05/23 ADD 5851 YSB SOYBEANS FROM MISSISSIPPI R. TO DOMINICN REP FOR CERTDATE 08/06/23 ADD 13199 SRW WHEAT FROM MISSISSIPPI R. TO COLOMBIA FOR CERTDATE 08/06/23 ADD 56105 YSB SOYBEANS FROM MISSISSIPPI R. TO INDONESIA FOR CERTDATE 08/07/23 ADD 21999 SRW WHEAT FROM MISSISSIPPI R. TO PERU FOR CERTDATE 08/07/23 ADD 15198 SRW WHEAT FROM MISSISSIPPI R. TO REP S AFRICA FOR CERTDATE 08/07/23 ADD 33951 YC CORN FROM MISSISSIPPI R. TO MEXICO FOR CERTDATE 08/07/23 ADD 490 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO INDONESIA FOR CERTDATE 08/08/23 ADD 813 DUWH WHEAT FROM MISSISSIPPI R. TO PANAMA FOR CERTDATE 08/08/23 ADD 12100 HRS WHEAT FROM MISSISSIPPI R. TO PANAMA FOR CERTDATE 08/08/23 ADD 4668 HRW WHEAT FROM MISSISSIPPI R. TO PANAMA FOR CERTDATE 08/08/23 ADD 7125 SRW WHEAT FROM MISSISSIPPI R. TO PANAMA FOR CERTDATE 08/08/23 ADD 220 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO VIETNAM FOR CERTDATE 08/08/23 ADD 196 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO JAPAN FOR CERTDATE 08/09/23 ADD 2692 YC CORN FROM INTERIOR TO TAIWAN FOR CERTDATE 08/09/23 ADD 299 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO MEXICO FOR CERTDATE 08/09/23 ADD 637 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO TAIWAN FOR CERTDATE 08/09/23 ADD 490 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO VIETNAM FOR CERTDATE 08/09/23 ADD 930 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO INDONESIA FOR CERTDATE 08/10/23 ADD 5498 WHC CORN FROM MISSISSIPPI R. TO JAPAN FOR CERTDATE 08/10/23 ADD 18620 YC CORN FROM MISSISSIPPI R. TO JAPAN FOR CERTDATE 08/10/23 ADD 1911 YSB SOYBEANS FROM INTERIOR TO INDONESIA ((washington.commodsenergy.newsroom@news.reuters.com))

