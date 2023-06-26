News & Insights

US was not involved in Russian mutiny, Lavrov cites US envoy as saying - TASS

June 26, 2023 — 08:33 am EDT

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that the U.S. ambassador to Moscow "gave signals" that the United States was not involved in the Wagner armed mutiny and hoped for the safety of Russia's nuclear arsenal, state news agency TASS reported.

Lavrov also quoted the U.S. envoy as saying Saturday's mutiny by the Wagner mercenaries was Russia's internal affair, TASS reported.

