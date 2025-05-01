US vs. China: Here’s How Trump’s Trade War Could Affect Your Finances

Since President Donald Trump began to announce current and future tariffs on trading partners, China has begun to retaliate with tariffs of its own and has even gradually stopped taking some U.S. exports, such as grains and meats.

The trade war with China is likely to have a direct impact on consumers in the U.S. and around the world, given that the U.S. imports around 16.5% of the nation’s total imports from China.

Experts explained how Trump’s trade war with China could affect the average consumer’s finances.

Rising Costs on a Variety of Goods

American consumers are already feeling the impacts of this trade war in rising product costs, according to Babak Hafezi, an adjunct professor of international business at American University. Numerous sites known for their super low prices like Temu and Shein, which manufacture products in China, have announced big price hikes.

Indeed, according to Antje Eggersdorfer, an economist and marketing and product management leader for Seton, U.S. consumers will experience a 15% to 30% markup on products from China. “Everything from electric toothbrushes and LED light bulbs to coffee makers and dog crates,” she said.

She said that the pain of increased costs starts small — an extra $8 here, $12 there — but it “snowballs across categories. You do not need to be buying semiconductors to get hit. You just need to buy a basic blender.”

Delays and Quality Decline

What may come next are “potential delays or even shortages of certain goods” because other countries may not be able to produce “identical replacements or match the volume previously sourced from China,” Hafezi said.

As production shifts to different regions, consumers may also see changes in product quality, which prompt consumers to reconsider their usual brand preferences.

One possible benefit of this is that it allows new or lesser-known brands, so-called “challenger products,” to enter the market and capture consumer interest, he said.

Inflation and Interest Impacts

As costs go up, “inflation gets weird,” Eggersdorfer said. “Core inflation holds, but product-specific spikes hit families where it counts.”

That means that you’ll end up spending perhaps 12% more on a mattress or dishwasher but wages will barely move.

“That hits fixed-income households harder. Suddenly that $2,000 monthly grocery and home goods budget needs to stretch 8% to 10% further and it cannot,” she said.

A Risk of Stagflation

The current path of trade wars is pushing the U.S. toward “stagflation, a troubling mix of sluggish economic growth paired with rising and continuous inflation,” Hafezi warned.

In such a scenario, the Federal Reserve may feel compelled to raise interest rates even further to cool inflation, but that would come at a cost.

“Higher rates would slow economic activity, drive up the cost of borrowing, and place added pressure on interest-sensitive sectors like housing, real estate development and auto purchases,” Hafezi added.

At the same time, consumers would see their purchasing power shrink, leading to reduced consumer spending and more slowing of economic growth.

Retirees could also be squeezed by both a decrease in the value of their portfolios, a decrease in the value of hard assets, such as a home, and be pushed into a longer timeframe to close on a sale.

Long-Term Ripple Effects

If tensions persist and there is no clear resolution or roadmap on tariffs, Hafezi said it’s likely that U.S. consumers will see “long-lasting effects ripple through the economy.”

Building new manufacturing capacity (especially in alternative countries) requires stability and predictability, and so far, he said, “we’ve had little of either.”

Production will eventually begin to shift to more “geopolitically aligned nations,” he said, at which point prices may come down from their recent peaks, but Americans shouldn’t expect the low costs they’ve grown used to from China-based manufacturing.

The Silver Lining

There is a silver lining if the pressure forces domestic production, Eggersdorfer said. More local manufacturing means more jobs and slightly shorter lead times.

“But do not expect cheaper goods. U.S. production is lean, not low-cost. The benefit will be stability. Fewer 90-day delays. Less risk of supply collapse. You pay a bit more, but you get predictability back.”

Steps You Should Take

One of the most effective ways to navigate such periods is by holding assets that tend to move with inflation, Hafezi said. “Assets like gold, commodities or inflation-indexed securities can serve as a hedge, preserving value when purchasing power declines.”

This becomes especially important if there are significant swings in inflation, as these assets can help cushion the impact and provide a measure of financial stability, he explained.

Additionally, Eggersdorfer suggested that families “frontload big purchases when possible.” This can include things like appliances, tires and power tools. “Lock in the price before tariffs creep.”

It’s also a great time to build an emergency savings buffer, she said.

“Even $200 a month into a savings account gives you a $2,400 hedge over the year. That buys time if borrowing gets tighter or prices climb faster than planned.”

Prepare For an Economic Correction

Without well-structured and executed trade agreements, Hafezi said that U.S. consumers “should be prepared for a deeper economic correction than we’ve experienced.”

He hopes that the U.S. will step back from an “overly adversarial approach” that treats all trading partners as potential threats. “This kind of posture doesn’t strengthen our position but rather backfires, ultimately hurting the American consumer through higher prices and reduced access to goods.”

