U.S. Visionaries: 3 Long-Term Investments Forging America's Future

It can be taxing trying to keep up with all of the latest developments regarding the imposition of tariffs. From the discussion of tariffs in January after President Donald Trump's inauguration to the April announcement regarding their imposition to recent news that tariffs on goods from China would be reduced, it's been a dizzying few months.

But one place where some are turning to maintain their maintain their equilibrium, some are turning to companies committed to manufacturing in America -- visionary companies like Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR), First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR), and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN).

Fly like a (bald) eagle with Archer Aviation

Headquartered in California, Archer Aviation is working to make its vision of air taxi service in major metropolitan areas of the U.S. a reality. The maker of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft plans to partner with United Airlines to provide air taxi service for customers from Manhattan to airports around the New York metropolitan area, and it plans on launching similar services in Chicago and Los Angeles over the next two years.

In addition, Archer is flying toward innovation regarding the nation's defense. Last year, Archer announced a partnership with -- to collaborate on developing a hybrid-powered vertical take-off and landing aircraft to be used in defense applications.

With help from Stellantis, Archer will manufacture its eVTOL aircraft Midnight at a new facility located in Georgia, where it expects to start production this year, with production of two aircraft per month by the end of 2025.

In the pre-revenue phase of its development, Archer still has to receive the necessary certifications from the FAA, so investors should recognize the potential risks before landing this eVTOL stock in their portfolios.

First Solar is a bright idea to buy American

Long gone are the days when energy production in the U.S. was limited to oil drills pumping Texas tea. Nowadays, solar panel manufacturer First Solar is helping to satisfy American's power needs with a sunny alternative to fossil fuels: solar power. Unlike the solar panels found on top of homes, First Solar's panels target utility-scale markets. The company is especially alluring as solar power is recognized as an option to meet the high power demands of data centers. In March, for example, Microsoft added 475 megawatts of solar power to its renewable energy portfolio to meet the growing power needs stemming from artificial intelligence.

A vertically integrated company, First Solar has a value chain operating in 13 states. From its headquarters in Arizona to glass production in Pennsylvania to manufacturing facilities in Alabama, First Solar's value chain spans 13 states. The company will soon add another link with a fifth manufacturing facility located in Louisiana, which is expected to start operations in the second half of 2025.

First Solar's American-made panels are especially attractive for solar project developers because without the option of First Solar, developers would likely turn to solar panels made in China, which are subject to tariffs.

While the company has customers in India, France, and some other nations, it generates the preponderance of its revenue from American customers. In 2024 and 2023, the U.S. represented 92.8% and 96.1% of consolidates sales, respectively.

Drive through the land of the free with Rivian

Hoping to make its electric vehicles (EV) common sights on America's highways and byways, Rivian produces its R1 electric pickup truck and Rivian commercial vans (RCVs) at its sole manufacturing facility in Illinois. In 2026, Rivian, headquartered in California, expects to expand its product line and start producing its R2 electric truck in Illinois.

The company's also developing a production facility in Georgia that's expected to start construction in 2026, where its R2 and R3 vehicles will be built. Production is expected to start in 2028.

Rivian reported revenue of $4.97 billion in 2024, and while it doesn't disaggregate sales data based on geography, it's unlikely that sales outside of the U.S. represented a significant percentage of revenue. With regard to electric vans, Rivian announced in February that it was opening sales of its RCVs to all U.S. fleets since its exclusivity agreement with Amazon, which has an agreement to purchase up to 100,000 RCVs.

It's important to note that while Rivian assembles vehicles in the U.S., its supply chain includes foreign customers, so the company is affected by the imposition of tariffs.

Which visionary American stock fits best with your goals?

For investors looking to take flight with the greatest growth stock paving the way for American innovation, Archer is their best bet since the company is still in the pre-revenue phase of its development. More conservative investors, however, will find First Solar a better option since it's well-established and consistently profitable. On the other hand, those looking for a middle ground will find Rivian a more apt option.

