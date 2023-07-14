News & Insights

US Markets
JPM

US Virgin Islands demands $150 mln penalties, other damages from JPMorgan in Epstein case

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

July 14, 2023 — 04:31 pm EDT

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Virgin Islands said it wants JPMorgan Chase JPM.N to pay $150 million in civil penalties plus additional damages to resolve a lawsuit accusing the largest U.S. bank of ignoring the disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking.

The dollar amount was provided in a filing on Friday in federal court in Manhattan. The U.S. Virgin Islands had not previously disclosed publicly any particular sum it wanted JPMorgan to pay.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.