U.S. Vice President JD Vance To Speak At Bitcoin 2025 Conference

The team at BTC Inc. is proud to announce that U.S. Vice President (VP) JD Vance will address the Bitcoin 2025 conference from the main stage of the event on May 28 at 9:00 AM PST.

VP Vance’s keynote will be delivered to tens of thousands of attendees at The Venetian Las Vegas as part of the “Code + Country” programming track for the conference. The address will also be streamed globally via Bitcoin Magazine’s media channels and X account.

In making this address, VP Vance will become the first ever U.S. vice president to make a public address in support of Bitcoin. His appearance at the Bitcoin conference comes one year after the President Trump delivered a historic speech at Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville, TN while he was still on the campaign trail.

“This is more than a headline moment — it’s a signal,” said David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc. “Bitcoin is the most exciting financial innovation in the world. It’s at the forefront of the national conversation”

And given that his financial disclosures show that his personal bitcoin holdings range from $250,000 to $500,000 in value, the address will not just be coming from the Vice President of the United States, but a Bitcoiner.

During his time in the U.S. Senate, VP Vance advocated for Bitcoin, as he took a clear stand against regulatory overreach and pushed to redefine how the U.S. government interacts with open-source money.

He’s also been critical of current SEC leadership and vocal about the dangers of centralized financial control — pointing to events like Canada’s 2022 bank account freezes as examples of why Bitcoin matters.

In his address at Bitcoin 2025, he is expected to focus on innovation, financial sovereignty, and how Bitcoin plays a role in a more resilient American future.

“This is a historic moment for Bitcoin,” said Brandon Green, co-organizer of Bitcoin 2025.

“We are beyond honored to host the Vice President at the world’s largest Bitcoin conference. VP Vance is the voice of a new generation that values freedom and isn’t fearful of, but instead pioneers, new technology,” he added.

“I cannot wait to hear what he has to say in Vegas!”

Bitcoin 2025 is projected to host over 30,000 attendees and features leaders from technology, finance, education, and global policy. Previous speakers have included U.S. presidential candidates Donald J. Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., tech innovators, and heads of major financial institutions.

