News & Insights

World Markets

US Vice President Harris to attend COP28 climate summit in Dubai -Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

November 29, 2023 — 12:52 am EST

Written by Gnaneshwar Rajan for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 2,3 and 4

Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The 28th meeting of the United Nations "Conference of the Parties" on climate, known as COP28, runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, a major oil producer.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are among the leaders expected to attend the event that begins on Thursday.

Reuters reported earlier this week that U.S. President Joe Biden would not attend the gathering.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Tom Hogue)

((Gnaneshwar.Rajan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.