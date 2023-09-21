US venture firm GGV Capital to separate China business

By Kane Wu

Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. venture capital firm GGV Capital said on Thursday it plans to split its business into two, with one focused on Asia and the other on the U.S., as political pressure mounts on American companies to limit investments in Chinese technology.

GGV said in a statement on social media X its U.S. partnership will invest primarily in North America, Latin America, Israel, Europe, India, and U.S. cross-border deals from offices in Silicon Valley and New York.

GGV's yuan-denominated funds will continue to be managed independently under its Chinese brand Jiyuan Capital, it added.

GGV's move follows Sequoia Capital, which in June said it is splitting its in China and India/Southeast Asia businesses into two independent firms.

GGV Capital, which has around $9 billion in assets under management, has backed companies such as Airbnb, ByteDance, and Alibaba <9988.HK> to establish itself as a cross-border venture capital company.

It has over 75 portfolio companies in China, its website shows, including mobile phone maker Xiaomi 1810.HK, social media platform Xiaohongshu and ride hailing champion Didi.

China-focused investment firms, including venture capital, growth and buyout funds, only raised $5.6 billion in U.S. dollar-denominated funding this year, compared to $20.6 billion in all of 2022.

