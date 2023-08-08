US utilities likely to add 35.2 GW of capacity to power grid in second half of year - EIA

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Power utilities are expected to add 35.2 gigawatts (GW) of electric generating capacity to the U.S. power grid in the second half of the year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

Most of the planned capacity that is expected to be added in the second half of this year is solar (at 55%, or 19.3 GW), followed by battery storage (7.8 GW) and wind power (4.9 GW), the EIA said.

In the first half of 2023, developers added 16.8 GW of new utility-scale electric generating capacity to the grid, with solar power accounting for the largest share, the agency said.

In total, 5.9 GW or about 35% of newly added capacity in the first half of 2023 was from solar power, 4.6 GW less than developers had projected for the period at the beginning of the year as supply chain constraints took toll.

Florida added the most solar capacity of any state, the EIA said, adding natural gas was used to fuel 5.7 GW, followed by wind at 3.2 GW and battery storage at 1.8 GW to the power grid in the first half of the year.

