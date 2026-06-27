This U.S. Uranium Miner Just Became a Critical Minerals Play. But Is the Stock a Buy?

Key Points

The U.S. is seeking secure domestic supplies of uranium and critical minerals amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Energy Fuels operates a uranium processing facility in Utah and is expanding to process critical minerals as well.

10 stocks we like better than Energy Fuels ›

Driven by geopolitical tensions with Russia and China, the United States is seeking to secure reliable domestic supplies of uranium and critical minerals and has made them a core part of national security. As energy demand from artificial intelligence (AI) data centers soars, nuclear power has emerged as a popular, clean-burning, reliable energy source. Not only that, but critical minerals are crucial for national security and technological applications.

Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) has long operated as a uranium producer in the U.S., but it is leveraging its infrastructure to process critical minerals, transforming it from a pure-play uranium miner into a diversified company seeking to secure key materials for the country's future. Does this make Energy Fuels a smart buy today? Let's dig into the business to find out.

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Energy Fuels is building on a key infrastructure advantage

Energy Fuels is a U.S.-based uranium miner and processor that has faced its share of struggles over the years. In the wake of the Fukushima nuclear accident, countries began to shift away from new nuclear projects, driving down uranium prices and weighing on Energy Fuels' business. The industry faced strong headwinds as support waned, but things have turned around in recent years.

Today, more companies are embracing nuclear power for their growing energy needs because it provides 24/7 baseload power and produces no emissions. In recent years, over 38 countries have committed to tripling their nuclear energy capacity by 2050. Not only that, but the U.S. is looking to decouple its supply chains from adversaries like Russia, a dominant player in the uranium space.

Energy Fuels owns and operates a fully licensed conventional uranium processing facility, the White Mesa Mill in Utah. Here, the company processes uranium ore into yellowcake, a concentrated uranium powder that is later converted and enriched for use in nuclear fuel.

Because it already processes uranium, the White Mesa Mill is the only facility licensed to handle the naturally occurring radioactive byproducts in rare-earth ores. Processing radioactive byproducts requires strict environmental permits and infrastructure, and this infrastructure advantage enables Energy Fuels to enter the rare-earth element separation market at a fraction of the cost.

Here's what is next for Energy Fuels

The company is modifying its Phase 1 circuits to process globally sourced uranium-bearing mixed rare-earth carbonates, enabling simultaneous extraction of uranium oxide and commercial-grade rare-earth oxides. It expects to begin these modifications in July, with the circuit becoming fully operational in late 2027 or early 2028.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Defense's Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) issued a conditional commitment for up to $725 million in long-term debt financing to help Energy Fuels build out its critical-mineral capabilities, as part of a broader U.S. push to expand its domestic "mine-to-magnet" supply chain. Next for Energy Fuels is to satisfy the due diligence conditions to finalize the debt package and begin Phase 1 modifications.

Is Energy Fuels stock right for you?

Energy Fuels is undergoing a capital-intensive transition as it moves beyond the uranium business. As part of its transition to critical minerals, Energy Fuels recently announced it would acquire Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG (VAC) from Ara Partners for $1.9 billion in cash and stock, a transaction that will dilute existing shareholders.

The company has struggled with profitability over the past several years, and it will take time and capital to scale up its critical minerals business. For this reason, the stock is best suited for more aggressive investors with a long-term horizon who are willing to stomach volatility over the next few years as the company positions itself as a player in reshoring uranium and critical mineral mining and processing.

Should you buy stock in Energy Fuels right now?

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Courtney Carlsen has positions in Energy Fuels. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.