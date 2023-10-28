News & Insights

US, UK make progress on critical minerals agreement, US says

October 28, 2023 — 02:24 pm EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters

Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said "significant progress" was made on a U.S.-UK critical minerals agreement in talks on Saturday in Japan.

Tai issued a statement after meeting with British business and trade minister Kemi Badenoch.

The United States and the UK have been negotiating a critical minerals agreement that could allow electric vehicle minerals produced in Britain to count towards tax credits for clean vehicles offered under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

