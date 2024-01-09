News & Insights

US, UK forces shoot down Houthi missiles, drones in Red Sea -US military

Credit: REUTERS/HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA

January 09, 2024 — 09:28 pm EST

Written by Jasper Ward and Eric Beech for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. and UK forces shot down 21 drones and missiles fired by Yemen-based Houthis on Tuesday into the Southern Red Sea towards international shipping lanes, the U.S. military's Central Command said.

U.S. Central Command said there were no injuries or damage reported, adding that this was the 26th Houthi attack on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea since Nov. 19.

Iranian-backed Houthi militants have stepped up attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea in protest against Israel's war in Gaza. Various shipping lines have suspended operations, instead taking the longer journey around Africa.

The Houthis have vowed to continue attacks until Israel halts the conflict in Gaza, and warned that it would attack U.S. warships if the militia group itself was targeted.

U.S. Central Command said 18 drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles and one anti-ship ballistic missile were shot down by U.S. and British forces.

