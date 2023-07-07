News & Insights

US two-year yield rises back above 5%

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

July 07, 2023 — 03:09 am EDT

Written by Samuel Indyk for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR rose back above 5% in early European trade on Friday after labour market data on Thursday fuelled expectations for more aggressive policy tightening from the Federal Reserve.

The two-year Treasury yield was last little changed on the day at 4.9987% after briefly rising above 5%. On Thursday it touched its highest level since 2007 at 5.1197%.

