News & Insights

US Markets
TLT

US two-year Treasury yield surges to 16-year high after employment data

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 06, 2023 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 6 (Reuters) - The two-year U.S. Treasury note yield rose to its highest level since June 2007 on Thursday after news that private payrolls jumped in June, showing that the labor market remains surprisingly strong despite risks of recession from higher interest rates.

The yield on the two-year note US2YT=TWEB, which is highly sensitive to expectations about Federal Reserve interest rate policy, peaked at 5.12% and was last up 11.6 basis points at 5.069%.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Alden Bentley;)

((alden. bentley@thomsonreuters.com; 646-281-6041;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TLT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.