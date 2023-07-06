US two-year Treasury yield surges to 16-year high after employment data

July 6 (Reuters) - The two-year U.S. Treasury note yield rose to its highest level since June 2007 on Thursday after news that private payrolls jumped in June, showing that the labor market remains surprisingly strong despite risks of recession from higher interest rates.

The yield on the two-year note US2YT=TWEB, which is highly sensitive to expectations about Federal Reserve interest rate policy, peaked at 5.12% and was last up 11.6 basis points at 5.069%.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Alden Bentley;)

