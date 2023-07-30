News & Insights

US trucking company Yellow shuts down operations -WSJ

July 30, 2023 — 05:57 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

(Adds background)

July 30 (Reuters) -

U.S. trucking firm Yellow ceased all operations on Sunday, the Wall Street Journal

said

citing notices sent to customers and employees.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week the Nashville, Tennessee-based company is preparing to

file

for bankruptcy and has

laid off

a large number of workers.

Earlier this month Yellow

averted

a threatened strike by 22,000 Teamsters-represented workers, saying the company will pay the more than $50 million it owed in worker benefits and pension accruals.

Yellow did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The company said on Thursday it is exploring

opportunities to divest

its third party logistics company Yellow Logistics Inc, and is engaged with multiple interested parties.

(Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Yana.Gaur@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: YELLOW OPERATIONS/ (UPDATE 1)

