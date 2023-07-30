US trucking company Yellow shuts down operations -WSJ

(Adds background)
July 30 (Reuters) -
U.S. trucking firm Yellow
said
citing notices sent to customers and employees.
The Wall Street Journal reported last week the Nashville, Tennessee-based company is preparing to
file
for bankruptcy and has
laid off
a large number of workers.
Earlier this month Yellow
averted
a threatened strike by 22,000 Teamsters-represented workers, saying the company will pay the more than $50 million it owed in worker benefits and pension accruals.
Yellow did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
The company said on Thursday it is exploring
opportunities to divest
its third party logistics company Yellow Logistics Inc, and is engaged with multiple interested parties.
