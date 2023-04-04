World Markets

US Treasury's Yellen calls for 'timely action' on outstanding debt restructuring cases

April 04, 2023 — 03:41 pm EDT

Written by Andrea Shalal for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday called for quicker action to resolve several outstanding sovereign debt restructuring cases, Treasury said in a statement.

Yellen raised the issue during a conversation with Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calviño, who heads the International Monetary Fund's steering committee, ahead of next week's spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank.

Yellen and Calvino discussed the upcoming meetings, recent developments in the global economy and financial system, and the need to continue support for low-income and vulnerable countries, Treasury said.

