US Treasury yields surge after Pfizer said COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective

U.S. Treasury yields soared on Monday after Pfizer Inc said its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19, based on initial data from a large study.

The news, potentially a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed over 1 million people, roiled the world's economy and upended daily life, sparked a selloff in safe-haven bond markets in the United States and Europe.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were last up 11 basis points on the day at 0.93% US10YT=RR. Having been steady for much of the London session, yields surged across the board. Thirty-year U.S. Treasury yields were last up 14 bps on the day at 1.74% US10YT=RR.

The 10-year Treasury yield was set for its biggest one-day jump since September.

