US Treasury yields resume climb, 10-year yields at highest since 2008

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A selloff in U.S. government bonds resumed on Wednesday, with 10-year Treasury yields climbing to their highest levels since late 2008.

This most recent rise borrowing costs followed the Bank of England's decision late on Tuesday (BoE) to start reducing its gilt holdings from Nov. 1.

Data showing UK inflation at a 40-year high and another round of hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials added to unease over rising interest rates and high inflation.

Against this backdrop, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 4.081% US10YT=RR -- their highest level since October 2008.

Across the yield curve, U.S. borrowing costs were 5-7 bps higher on the day US2YT=RR, US30YT=RR.

The Fed may need to push its key rate above 4.75% if underlying inflation does not stop rising, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said late on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Amanda Cooper)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

