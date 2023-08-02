US Treasury to increase auction sizes across the board

Adds details on buyback program in paragraphs 8-9

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday said it plans to “incrementally” increase the size of its auctions across the board in the third quarter and continue increases in future quarters, as it faces a growing deficit and the need to balance the overall profile of its debt issues.

It plans to sell $103 billion in its quarterly refunding next week, which will raise $19 billion in new cash and refund $84 billion in securities. This will include $42 billion in three-year notes, $38 billion in 10-year notes and $23 billion in 30-year bonds.

The Treasury said it plans to increase the size of its two-year and five-year auctions by $3 billion each per month over the coming three months, and to increase the new issue and reopenings of 10-year notes by $3 billion.

It will increase auctions of three-year notes by $2 billion per month, and seven-year notes by $1 billion per month.

It will further increase the size of its 20-year and 30-year bond auctions by $1 billion and $2 billion respectively, and will increase the two-year floating rate note auctions by $2 billion.

The Treasury also said that it will make “incremental increases" to its auctions of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), beginning with a $1 billion increase to its five-year maturity in October.

Treasury bill auctions will also see "moderate increases," after they were rapidly increased to replenish the Treasury's cash position after the debt limit was suspended in June.

The Treasury also said that it has made “significant progress” in its plans to implement a regular buyback program in 2024. The program is meant to improve liquidity by allowing the Treasury to buy back less-traded securities and issue more in the most liquid benchmark issues.

The Treasury said it intends to set a maximum amount of buybacks that will be announced at each refunding. This will initially begin at $30 billion per quarter for purchases made for liquidity support, and $120 billion or the first year for buybacks made for cash management purchases. It added that it does not intend to set a minimum amount of repurchases.

