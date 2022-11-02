US Treasury sees no change to auction sizes in fourth quarter

By Alden Bentley

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday it will maintain coupon issuance across all maturities in the coming November-January quarter, after a year of decreasing auction sizes better aligned issuance with forecasted borrowing need.

"Treasury believes that current issuance sizes leave it well-positioned to address a range of potential borrowing needs, and as such, does not anticipate making any changes to nominal coupon and FRN new issue or reopening auction sizes," it said in a Wednesday release.

The Treasury also said it expects to maintain the November 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) reopening auction size at $15 billion, increase the December five-year TIPS reopening auction size by $1 billion to $19 billion and maintain the January 10-year TIPS new issue auction size at $17 billion.

Treasury said gross TIPS issuance increased by $14 billion in 2022 from 2021 and by $17 billion in 2021.

"Given Treasury’s desire to stabilize the share of TIPS as a percent of total marketable debt outstanding and continued robust demand, Treasury will continue to monitor TIPS market conditions and consider whether subsequent modest increases would be appropriate," it said.

The Treasury announced it will sell $96 billion of securities to refund $55.3 billion of notes and bonds maturing on Nov. 15. This will raise new cash of approximately $40.7 billion.

It will sell $40 billion in three-year notes, $35 billion in 10-year notes and $21 billion in 30-year bonds next week.

The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to borrow $550 billion in the fourth quarter, more than the August estimate of $400 billion.

