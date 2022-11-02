US Markets

US Treasury sees no change to auction sizes in fourth quarter

November 02, 2022 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by Alden Bentley for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday it will maintain coupon issuance across all maturities in the coming November-January quarter, after a year of decreasing auction sizes better aligned issuance with forecasted borrowing need.

"Treasury believes that current issuance sizes leave it well-positioned to address a range of potential borrowing needs, and as such, does not anticipate making any changes to nominal coupon and FRN new issue or reopening auction sizes," it said in a Wednesday release.

The Treasury announced it will sell $96 billion of securities to refund $55.3 billion of notes and bonds maturing on Nov. 15. This will raise new cash of approximately $40.7 billion.

It will sell $40 billion in three-year notes, $35 billion in 10-year notes and $21 billion in 30-year bonds next week.

The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to borrow $550 billion in the fourth quarter, more than the August estimate of $400 billion.

