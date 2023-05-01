News & Insights

US Treasury raises Q2 borrowing estimate

May 01, 2023 — 03:00 pm EDT

Written by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss for Reuters

May 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to borrow $726 billion in the second quarter, higher than the January estimate by $449 billion due to a lower cash balance at the beginning of April and forecasts of lower receipts and outlay for the period.

The second-quarter financing estimate assumes an end-June cash balance of $550 billion, the Treasury said in a statement.

The Treasury also announced it expects to borrow $733 billion in debt in the third quarter, as it projects a cash balance of $600 billion at the end of September.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Treasury said it issued $657 billion in net marketable debt and ended that quarter with a cash balance of $178 billion.

