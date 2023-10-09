US Treasury bond ETFs climb as Middle East conflict spurs safe-haven demand

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track U.S. Treasury bonds rose on Monday, as worries over possible escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas boosted demand for safe haven assets.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT.O rose 0.9%, after falling over 4% last week, while the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF IEF.O climbed 0.8%.

The U.S. bond market is closed with the Columbus Day holiday, but bond-related ETFs are trading. The 10-year Treasury futures TYc1 rose a sizable 13 basis point.

"In times of geopolitical tension, it is usual to see a flight to safety so we may be seeing some signs that demand for Treasury bonds is picking up," said Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell.

"When the initial shock of the conflict in the Middle East wears off, markets may start to focus once again on the bump to the oil price, and what that means for bond prices."

The conflict in the Middle East comes at a time when bond yields around the world are at multi-year highs on fears that central banks will keep interest rates elevated for longer.

Performance-wise, the popular iShares 20+ fund has from its 2020 peak amid the bond rout but posted its ninth straight quarter of inflows last month.

"The rally in bonds (also means falling rates) could break the 'short the bond market' fervor that has gripped the rates market for the past month, post-Sept FOMC," said Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat, in a note.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF SHY.O gained 0.2%, while ultra-short bond ETFs like iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF SGOV.N and SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF BIL.N, edged higher.

In Germany, the 10-year Bund yield DE10YT=RR dropped as much as 6 basis points to 2.83%, retreating from last week's 12-year high.

Other safe-haven assets, such as SPDR Gold TrustGLD.N, the world's largest gold-backed ETF, climbed 1.0%, while currencies like the dollar =USD and the Japanese yen JPY=EBS edged higher.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Follow on X: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.