Markets
USD

U.S. Trade Deficit Widens Substantially As Imports Surge, Exports Plunge

July 07, 2026 — 11:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed a substantial increase in the size of the U.S. trade deficit in the month of May.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $77.6 billion in May from a revised $54.6 billion in April.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to surge to $78.7 billion from the $55.9 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The substantially wider trade deficit came amid a sharp increase in the value of imports and a steep drop in the value of exports.

The report said the value of imports shot up by 3.3 percent to $395.3 billion in May after jumping by 2 percent to $382.8 billion in April.

Imports of consumer goods, industrial supplies and materials and automotive vehicles, parts, and engines saw significant growth.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said the value of exports plunged by 3.2 percent to $317.7 billion in May after surging by 3 percent to $328.2 billion in April.

Exports of non-monetary gold fell sharply, while exports of computers and accessories, consumer goods and crude oil also saw notable declines.

"Beyond some idiosyncratic moves, exports in May suffered broad-based declines in inflation-adjusted terms, which we attribute to possible lagged impacts from the conflict and some normalization in oil exports," said Nationwide Financial Market Economist Oren Klachkin.

"Imports convey solid U.S. domestic demand, though inventory frontloading likely lent a hand. AI investment appears to remain on a very solid track," he added. "Notably, prices continued influencing moves in the nominal data."

The report also said the goods deficit surged to $106.5 billion in May from $82.9 billion in April, while the services surplus crept up to $28.9 billion in May from $28.3 billion in April.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.