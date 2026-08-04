U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows Roughly In Line With Estimates In June

(RTTNews) - With the value of imports slumping by much more than the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed roughly in line with economist estimates in the month of June.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit shrank to $73.3 billion in June from $77.6 billion in May. Economists had expected the trade deficit to decrease to $73.0 billion.

The narrower trade deficit came as the value of imports tumbled by 1.8 percent to $338.0 billion, while the value of exports slid by 0.9 percent to $314.7 billion.

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