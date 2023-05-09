US trade chief to meet China commerce minister this month - Bloomberg News

May 9 (Reuters) - United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai is planning to meet China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in Detroit later this month, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The meeting between Tai and Wang Wentao is set to take place on the sidelines of a gathering of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation trade ministers on May 25-26, the report said.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

