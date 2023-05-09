News & Insights

US trade chief to meet China commerce minister this month - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 09, 2023 — 11:01 pm EDT

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

May 9 (Reuters) - United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai is planning to meet China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in Detroit later this month, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The meeting between Tai and Wang Wentao is set to take place on the sidelines of a gathering of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation trade ministers on May 25-26, the report said.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

