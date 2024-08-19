US Tops Olympic Medal Count as LA Looks to Host 2028

The 2024 Olympics wrapped up with the United States leading the medal count, claiming a total of 126 medals, including 40 golds. China and Japan followed, securing 40 and 20 gold medals, respectively.

In basketball, the U.S. women's team maintained their dominance, winning their eighth consecutive gold medal, showcasing their exceptional skill and teamwork in an incredible finish over France. The U.S. men’s team slipped by Serbia in a comeback in the semifinals, and Stephen Curry’s electric performance secured the gold in the finals.

The Olympic ceremonies closed with Tom Cruise dropping down from the ceiling and carrying the Olympic flag off to Los Angles as they prepare to host in 2028.

Finsum: While Los Angles surely has an uphill battle when it comes to infrastructure, the Olympics had incredible viewership and engagement which is promising for 2028.

