News & Insights

Personal Finance

US Tops Olympic Medal Count as LA Looks to Host 2028

August 19, 2024 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

US Tops Olympic Medal Count as LA Looks to Host 2028

The 2024 Olympics wrapped up with the United States leading the medal count, claiming a total of 126 medals, including 40 golds. China and Japan followed, securing 40 and 20 gold medals, respectively. 

 

In basketball, the U.S. women's team maintained their dominance, winning their eighth consecutive gold medal, showcasing their exceptional skill and teamwork in an incredible finish over France. The U.S. men’s team slipped by Serbia in a comeback in the semifinals, and Stephen Curry’s electric performance secured the gold in the finals.

 

The Olympic ceremonies closed with Tom Cruise dropping down from the ceiling and carrying the Olympic flag off to Los Angles as they prepare to host in 2028. 

Finsum: While Los Angles surely has an uphill battle when it comes to infrastructure, the Olympics had incredible viewership and engagement which is promising for 2028.

  • Olympics
  • lifestyle

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.