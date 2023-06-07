US top diplomat Blinken meets Saudi counterpart in Riyadh -State Dept

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Riyadh on Wednesday with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, and the two discussed issues including efforts to "bring about a lasting peace in Yemen," a State Department spokesperson said.

The two also pledged to continue cooperation to end fighting in Sudan, the spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.