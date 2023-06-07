News & Insights

US Markets

US top diplomat Blinken meets Saudi counterpart in Riyadh -State Dept

Credit: REUTERS/Saudi Royal Court

June 07, 2023 — 11:59 am EDT

Written by Rami Ayyub for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Riyadh on Wednesday with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, and the two discussed issues including efforts to "bring about a lasting peace in Yemen," a State Department spokesperson said.

The two also pledged to continue cooperation to end fighting in Sudan, the spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.