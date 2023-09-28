News & Insights

US to release 5-year offshore oil drilling plan Friday -official

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

September 28, 2023 — 12:24 pm EDT

Written by Valerie Volcovici for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department will release its highly anticipated five-year offshore oil drilling plan on Friday, U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau told a Senate committee on Thursday.

The United States has been without a congressionally mandated five-year schedule of offshore oil and gas auctions since the previous one expired in June 2022.

