US to release 5-year offshore oil drilling plan Friday -official

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department will release its highly anticipated five-year offshore oil drilling plan on Friday, U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau told a Senate committee on Thursday.

The United States has been without a congressionally mandated five-year schedule of offshore oil and gas auctions since the previous one expired in June 2022.

