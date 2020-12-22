Markets

US To Probe VW Vehicles' Probable Infringement Of Jaguar Land Rover Patents

(RTTNews) - The U.S. International Trade Commission or USITC announced that it is initiating an investigation into whether German automaker Volkswagen AG infringed on patents held by Jaguar Land Rover for certain vehicle control systems.

The Jaguar Land Rover patent is reportedly for an improved system for driving a vehicle on different driving surfaces, in particular off-road.

The agency said the investigation is based on a complaint filed in November by UK's Jaguar Land Rover Limited, and Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC, affiliated to Tata Motors.

The complaint is against certain Volkswagen models, including Porsche, Lamborghini and Audi vehicles with certain vehicle control systems that allegedly infringe on Jaguar Land Rover patents.

In a statement, USITC said, "The complaint alleges violations of section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 in the importation into the United States and sale of certain vehicle control systems, vehicles containing the same, and components thereof that infringe a patent asserted by the complainants."

With the complaint, Jaguar Land Rover seeks to prevent the import of certain Porsche, Lamborghini and Audi models.

The USITC's Chief Administrative Law Judge will assign the case to one of its administrative law judges, who will schedule and hold an evidentiary hearing.

In response, Volkswagen said it was examining the action and determining its next steps, and will cooperate with investigating authorities.

