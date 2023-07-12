News & Insights

US to decide whether to OK GM self-driving car deployment plan

Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

July 12, 2023 — 02:15 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - A top U.S. auto safety official said Wednesday regulators will soon decide on a petition filed by General Motors GM.N and its self-driving technology unit that seeks permission to deploy up to 2,500 self-driving vehicles annually without human controls.

The petition filed in February 2022 seeks government approval to deploy vehicles annually without steering wheels, mirrors, turn signals or windshield wipers. Acting National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Administrator Ann Carlson said Wednesday the agency "will issue a decision "in the coming weeks."

