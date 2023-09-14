US to announce upgrade to Mexico's air safety rating - sources

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set to announce on Thursday it is upgrading Mexico's air safety rating, a move that will allow Mexican carriers to expand U.S. routes, sources told Reuters.

Mexico was downgraded by the FAA to a Category 2 safety rating more than two years ago. The Biden administration had told Mexico that it will officially recover its Category 1 rating, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.

Asked Wednesday when the United States might restore Mexico's rating, acting FAA Administrator Polly Trottenberg said "Stay tuned."

The downgrade was a major blow to , as U.S. airlines were able to scoop up market share. Mexico overhauled its civil aviation law, but faced several hurdles and spent months in recovering the Category 1 rating.

In a June audit, the FAA raised concerns about Mexico's process for post-accident investigations and for carrying out medical exams for sector employees, meeting minutes obtained by Reuters showed.

The upgrade to Category 1 comes as Lopez Obrador continues to criticize operations at the country's busiest airport and encourage airlines to move operations to a military-run airport, a flagship project he opened last year.

