US to announce 'major sanctions package' on Friday over Navalny death

Credit: REUTERS/DARRIN ZAMMIT LUPI

February 20, 2024 — 11:17 am EST

Written by Steve Holland and Katharine Jackson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. will announce a major package of sanctions on Friday aimed at Russia over the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

The package will "hold Russia accountable for what happened to Mr. Navalny" and for its actions over the course of the war in Ukraine, Kirby said, without providing details on the sanctions measures.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Katharine Jackson; Writing by Caitlin Webber; editing by Rami Ayyub)

((caitlin.webber@thomsonreuters.com;))

