U.S. Theater Stocks Gain on Memorial Day Records and Industry Revival

The movie theatre industry is finding its stride after weathering a series of disruptions in recent years. After facing immense challenges and dealing with the ripple effects of the 2023 Hollywood strikes, the sector is now demonstrating signs of a meaningful recovery. Over the 2025 Memorial Day weekend (through May 26), operators including AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC, Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK, and The Marcus Corporation MCS reported record-breaking performance, hinting at a broader recovery for the exhibition business. Industry fundamentals suggest a strong path forward, driven by revitalized content pipelines, evolving consumer habits and strategic operational refinements.

Theater Stocks Gain

Following the record-setting weekend, shares of major operators have moved higher, reflecting renewed investor optimism. Shares of Marcus Corporation, Cinemark and AMC Entertainment have gained 10.1%, 3.8% and 23.8%, respectively, on May 27. The box office surge comes at a time when operators are actively adapting their strategies. According to industry executives, improving content pipelines and higher-margin offerings like IMAX, Dolby Cinema and upscale seating are helping restore profitability.



Marcus Corporation reported record-breaking results over Memorial Day weekend, marking its best performance in box office revenue, attendance, concessions, food and beverage sales, and per capita spending. The success was driven by the debuts of Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, along with continued strong performance from Final Destination: Bloodlines, Thunderbolts, and Sinners. Moviegoers from across 17 states flocked to theatres to enjoy both the blockbuster film lineup and the chain’s premium amenities, including luxury recliner seating and large-format screens such as UltraScreen DLX, SuperScreen DLX, ScreenX and IMAX.



Cinemark set several new records over the Memorial Day weekend, including its highest-ever four-day domestic box office and strongest food and beverage performance for the holiday. The debut of Lilo & Stitch marked its best Memorial Day opening to date, contributing to the seventh-highest three-day domestic box office weekend in the company’s history. Additionally, premium offerings saw standout success, with Cinemark XD delivering its top Memorial Day weekend ever and D-BOX motion seats recording their best three-day performance.



AMC Entertainment reported record-breaking results over the 2025 Memorial Day holiday weekend from May 22 through May 26. The company achieved its highest-ever Memorial Day weekend figures for admissions revenue, food and beverage sales, and total revenues across its domestic theatres. The results were part of a broader upswing in the theatrical industry, fueled by the strong performances of Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. These films drew large audiences to AMC’s premium screen formats, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and RealD 3D. CEO Adam Aron noted that the results signal a sustained return to in-theatre moviegoing, crediting the combination of high-quality films and AMC’s focus on immersive viewing experiences.

Resilient Demand Amid Economic Uncertainty

In spite of persistent inflation and broader macroeconomic headwinds, consumer demand for theatrical experiences remains resilient. Cinemas continue to offer relatively affordable entertainment, especially when compared to concerts or live sports. More importantly, consumer spending is shifting toward premium experiences rather than away from discretionary outings. Enhanced formats — recliner seating, motion-enabled D-BOX, and PLF (Premium Large Format) screens — are seeing a clear uplift in utilization, driving higher average revenue per patron, especially through concession sales. In the past year, the Zacks Film and Television Production and Distribution industry has gained 31.3% compared with the S&P 500’s increase of 12.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strategic Realignment Supports Margin Expansion

Operationally, the industry is undergoing structural improvements aimed at optimizing efficiency and boosting long-term margins. Theatre chains are actively consolidating their real estate footprints by closing underperforming sites and reallocating resources to high-performing venues. Companies are deploying CapEx, emphasizing 4K laser projection, food and beverage upgrades, and the continued buildout of Premium Large Format screens to drive growth. These strategic initiatives are not only elevating the in-theatre experience but are also de-risking revenue concentration from tentpole releases, thereby increasing earnings durability.

A Strong Pipeline Points to Continued Momentum

Looking ahead, the strong Memorial Day performance serves as a compelling preview of what may come in the second half of 2025. Several high-profile releases are slated for the remainder of the year, including Karate Kid: Legends, Jurassic World Rebirth, Zootopia 2, and Avatar: Fire and Ash. These titles are expected to drive continued foot traffic and revenue gains.



According to industry projections, the U.S. theatrical market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.9%, climbing from $10.5 billion in 2023 to $19.3 billion by 2033. This growth is underpinned by PLF screen expansion, immersive experience upgrades, and a revitalized studio release schedule.



Given the dynamics, we believe that the U.S. theater industry is not just in recovery, but undergoing a durable transformation toward a premium, experience-focused model. The initiative likely promotes and incentivizes repeat moviegoing experiences and paves a path for long-term growth.

