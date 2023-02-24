Markets
TGNA

US telecoms regulator orders hearing for Standard General deal for Tegna

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

February 24, 2023 — 04:20 pm EST

Written by Diane Bartz for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission, which regulates the U.S. telecoms industry, said on Friday it would hold a hearing on Hedge fund Standard General's bid for TV station operator Tegna Inc TGNA.N, a step that has historically led to such deals collapsing.

