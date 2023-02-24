US telecoms regulator orders hearing for Standard General deal for Tegna

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission, which regulates the U.S. telecoms industry, said on Friday it would hold a hearing on Hedge fund Standard General's bid for TV station operator Tegna Inc TGNA.N, a step that has historically led to such deals collapsing.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chris Reese)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.