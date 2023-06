June 28 (Reuters) - U.S.-based Keysight Technologies KEYS.N said on Wednesday it would acquire France-based ESI Group ESIG.PA for 913 million euros ($995.81 million).

Keysight will pay 155 euros per ESI share in cash.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((LavanyaSushil.Ahire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.