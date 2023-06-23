News & Insights

US Markets

US targets two Russian spies it says tried to influence local US election

June 23, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by Daphne Psaledakis and Jasper Ward for Reuters ->

Adds details from US Treasury Department

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - The United States slapped sanctions on Friday on two Russian intelligence officers who attempted to interfere in a local American election as part of Moscow's "global malign influence operations," the Treasury Department said.

The two officers, Yegor Sergeyevich Popov and Aleksei Borisovich Sukhodolov, both members of Russia's Federal Security Service, have worked to undermine democratic processes in the U.S. and other countries through a network of co-conspirators, the department said in a statement.

The department said both have worked with Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov, a Russian the U.S. Justice Department charged last year with conducting a multi-year effort to use political groups in Florida, Georgia and California to interfere in elections.

"The United States will not tolerate threats to our democracy, and today’s action builds on the whole of government approach to protect our system of representative government," Treasury official Brian Nelson said.

The department did not say what specific election the two Russian men are accused of attempting to influence.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Jasper Ward; Writing by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

((Jasper.Ward@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.