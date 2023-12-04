US targets Sudanese individuals with sanctions, Treasury Dept says

Adds details from Treasury Department

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Monday on three individuals for their role in undermining peace, security and stability in Sudan, the Treasury Department said.

The sanctions are being imposed under a U.S. executive order that places penalties on people who destabilize Sudan and undermine democracy, the department said in a statement.

The department named the three individuals as Taha Osman Ahmed al-Hussein, Salah Abdallah Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Etta Elmoula Abbas. All of them are former Sudanese officials, it said.

(Reporting by Caitlin Webber; Editing by Rami Ayyub)

((caitlin.webber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.