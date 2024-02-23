US targets dozens of entities from China, UAE and Turkey for helping Russia

By Karen Freifeld and Susan Heavey

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Friday it has imposed new trade restrictions on 93 entities from Russia, China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Kyrgyzstan, India and South Korea for supporting Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

The action, one day before the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, means companies will be placed on the Commerce Department's "Entity List," essentially banning U.S. shipments to them.

The Commerce Department said some of the companies were added for their roles in diverting controlled microelectronics to Russia’s military and intelligence authorities.

“With today’s actions, we have now placed more than 900 parties on our Entity List for their role in Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement Matthew S. Axelrod.

The entities listed include UAE-based Crynofist Aviation, which provides spare parts for airplanes. Russia has faced severe sanctions on its passenger airline fleet over the last two years and struggled to maintain and keep the planes in operation.

Crynofist did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

