News & Insights

World Markets

US-Taliban talks focus on economy, human rights, anti-drug trafficking

Credit: REUTERS/ALI KHARA

July 31, 2023 — 04:49 pm EDT

Written by Jonathan Landay and Mohammad Yunis Yarwar for Reuters ->

By Jonathan Landay and Mohammad Yunis Yarwar

WASHINGTON/KABUL, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. officials told Afghanistan's Taliban that Washington was open to technical talks on economic stability and discussions on combating narcotics trafficking, the U.S. State Department said on Monday following two days of talks in Qatar.

No country has formally recognized the Taliban since the Islamist militant movement returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021 when U.S.-led foreign forces withdrew in chaos after a 20-year conflict.

About $7 billion in Afghan central bank funds were frozen in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York after the Taliban took power. Half of the funds now are in a Swiss-based Afghan Fund.

A U.S.-funded audit of the Afghan central bank failed to win Washington's backing for a return of assets from the trust fund.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Mohammad Yunis Yarwar; Editing by and Grant McCool)

((GibranNaiyyar.Peshimam@thomsonreuters.com; +923018217003;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.