US-Taliban talks focus on economy, human rights, anti-drug trafficking

By Jonathan Landay and Mohammad Yunis Yarwar

WASHINGTON/KABUL, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. officials told Afghanistan's Taliban that Washington was open to technical talks on economic stability and discussions on combating narcotics trafficking, the U.S. State Department said on Monday following two days of talks in Qatar.

No country has formally recognized the Taliban since the Islamist militant movement returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021 when U.S.-led foreign forces withdrew in chaos after a 20-year conflict.

About $7 billion in Afghan central bank funds were frozen in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York after the Taliban took power. Half of the funds now are in a Swiss-based Afghan Fund.

A U.S.-funded audit of the Afghan central bank failed to win Washington's backing for a return of assets from the trust fund.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Mohammad Yunis Yarwar; Editing by and Grant McCool)

