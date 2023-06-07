News & Insights

US, Taiwan, Japan drone fleets to share real-time data -FT

Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

June 07, 2023 — 09:24 pm EDT

Written by Bharat Govind Gautam for Reuters ->

June 8 (Reuters) - U.S., Taiwanese and Japaneseforces will share real-time data from reconnaissance drones to strengthen coordination, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the project.

Late in the Trump presidency, the U.S. announced more than $5 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, including four aerial drones worth $600 million, meant to upgrade the island's capabilities and discourage a Chinese invasion.

The FT said Washington would allow those aircraft to integrate into the system that U.S. forces in the region and the Japanese Self-Defense Force will use.

The report added that this would enable the U.S. and its partners to simultaneously observe all the information gathered by the unmanned aerial vehicles.

