US Supreme Court will hear dispute on bankruptcy fee refunds

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to decide whether the federal government should refund debtors that paid higher Chapter 11 bankruptcy fees as a result of a 2017 fee increase that the court found to be unconstitutional last year.

Taxpayers could be on the hook for $326 million in repayments if the court allows every debtor that paid higher fees to claim a refund, the U.S. Department of Justice argued in its petition asking the high court to take the case.

The Justice Department is challenging a $2.5 million refund awarded to a bankrupt hotel company, John Q. Hammons Hotels & Resorts, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in 2016 in Kansas and was subjected to higher quarterly fees in the later part of its bankruptcy.

The 2017 fee increase, which raised a cap on how much large debtors could be charged each quarter, "was needed precisely to counteract an imminent shortfall in user funds that threatened to shift significant financial liability to taxpayers," the Justice Department wrote in its petition.

The fee increase was meant to fund the Justice Department's office of the U.S. Trustee, which serves as the government's bankruptcy watchdog in every state except North Carolina and Alabama. Those two states have their own bankruptcy administrators, which are funded from the courts' own budgets rather than through fees charged to debtors.

North Carolina and Alabama declined to immediately impose higher fees to match the U.S. Trustee fee increase, causing a disparity in fees depending on in which state a debtor filed for bankruptcy. The Supreme Court found the fee difference unconstitutional in a June 2022 decision involving Circuit City Stores Inc, which filed for bankruptcy in 2008 in Richmond, Virginia and was still in Chapter 11 when the 2017 law took effect.

But the Supreme Court's 2022 ruling did not address whether fees that had already been paid should be refunded or not.

In the wake of that decision, U.S. Courts of Appeals for the 2nd, 9th, 10th and 11th Circuits have ruled that debtors are entitled to refunds, causing the U.S. Trustee to seek Supreme Court review.

The U.S. Trustee argued that Congress clearly intended to increase fees throughout the U.S., and already corrected the disparity by requiring Alabama and North Carolina to raise quarterly fees. If the Supreme Court imposes any retroactive remedy for the fee disparity, it should retroactively increase fees in North Carolina and Alabama, which account for just 3% of all Chapter 11 cases, rather than requiring refunds in the rest of the U.S., according to the Trustee.

John Q. Hammons Hotels & Resorts had argued that Supreme Court review was unnecessary, saying that there was no split among the appellate courts that have decided the refund issue since the Supreme Court's 2022 Circuit City decision. All courts have ruled so far that debtors are entitled to refunds, the hotel chain wrote.

The case is Office of the U.S. Trustee v. John Q. Hammons Fall 2006 LLC et al.

For the U.S. Trustee: Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, Brian Boynton, Curtis Gannon, Masha Hansford, Mark Stern, Jeffrey Sandberg, Ramona Elliott, Matthew Sutko, Beth Levene, Wendy Cox, Andrew Breyer and Sumi Sakata of the U.S. Department of Justice.

For John Q. Hammons Hotels & Resorts: Nicholas Zluticky and Zachary Hemenway of Stinson LLP.

