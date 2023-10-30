US Supreme Court turns away challenge to steel import tariffs

By John Kruzel

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an American steel importer's bid to invalidate tariffs on certain steel products based on the argument that former President Donald Trump exceeded his authority in imposing them in 2020.

The justices turned away an appeal by Irving, Texas-based PrimeSource Building Products of a lower court's decision to uphold a 25% tariff on some steel derivatives, such as nails and fasteners, put in place by Trump on national security grounds and now defended by President Joe Biden's administration.

