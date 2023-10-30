News & Insights

US Markets

US Supreme Court turns away challenge to steel import tariffs

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER

October 30, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by John Kruzel for Reuters ->

By John Kruzel

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an American steel importer's bid to invalidate tariffs on certain steel products based on the argument that former President Donald Trump exceeded his authority in imposing them in 2020.

The justices turned away an appeal by Irving, Texas-based PrimeSource Building Products of a lower court's decision to uphold a 25% tariff on some steel derivatives, such as nails and fasteners, put in place by Trump on national security grounds and now defended by President Joe Biden's administration.

(Reporting by John Kruzel; Editing by Will Dunham)

((John.Kruzel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.