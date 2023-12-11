US Supreme Court snubs challenge to gay 'conversion therapy' ban in Washington state

By Andrew Chung

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to Washington state's law banning "conversion therapy" on children aimed at changing sexual orientation or gender identity in a case brought by a Christian therapist who calls the 2018 measure an affront to free speech rights.

The justices turned away plaintiff Brian Tingley's appeal of a lower court's decision to throw out the case, rejecting his claim that the state is unlawfully censoring the way he speaks to his therapy clients in violation the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment right to freedom of speech. The state has said it is regulating professional conduct, not speech.

Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh dissented from the decision to deny the case, which presented yet another battle between LGBT protections and the rights of religious people.

Tingley is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Tacoma, Washington. He has said sexual relationships outside of a marriage between one man and one woman are "inconsistent with God's design" and that "the sex each person receives at conception" is "a gift from God."

The law still lets licensed therapists discuss or promote conversion therapy, perform it on adults or recommend it be performed by others including religious counselors. The law does not apply to nonlicensed counselors acting under the auspices of a church, religious denomination or organization.

Tingley has said he had clients who sought help in reducing same-sex attraction or to become more comfortable with their biological sex. He has said the law impermissibly gives the state a free pass to censor professionals and that the measure targets people based on religion.

Tingley sued the state in 2021. U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan dismissed the case, finding that the law does not violate Tingley's First Amendment rights because it is "rationally related" to the state's interest in protecting the well-being of minors.

The judge's decision was upheld by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2022.

