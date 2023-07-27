News & Insights

US Supreme Court removes obstacle to Mountain Valley Pipeline

Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

July 27, 2023 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by John Kruzel for Reuters ->

By John Kruzel

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday removed an obstacle to completing the long-delayed Mountain Valley Pipeline, dealing a blow to environmental groups opposed to the West Virginia-to-Virginia pipeline led by energy company Equitrans Midstream ETRN.N.

The justices granted Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC's request to lift stays imposed by a lower court that had halted construction of a final short section of the 303-mile (488-km) natural gas pipeline. That section is a 3.5-mile (5.6-km) corridor through the federally owned Jefferson National Forest.

