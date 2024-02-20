US Supreme Court rejects Trump-allied lawyers' appeals in election cases

By Mike Scarcella

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear appeals from attorneys aligned with Donald Trump who were sanctioned over their efforts to overturn the former Republican president’s 2020 election loss.

The justices’ decision, issued without elaboration, leaves in place a Michigan federal judge’s 2021 order imposing punishment on prominent conservative attorneys L. Lin Wood and Sidney Powell for their work on a lawsuit against the city of Detroit and other defendants.

Powell, Wood and others who filed the case were rebuked and ordered to pay monetary sanctions over what the judge called a “historic and profound abuse” of the courts.

The case, like many others challenging the 2020 election results, was quickly dismissed. The lawsuit claimed election fraud in the state on behalf of a group of Michigan plaintiffs.

Powell in a statement on Tuesday said the Supreme Court's order will allow "a dangerous precedent to stand that puts at risk every lawyer who represents an unpopular cause or client." She said it would chill free speech rights and make it "more difficult for individuals to obtain representation."

Wood did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Powell, Wood and others in the case have argued that they followed ethics rules in the case and that sanctions were improper.

David Fink, an attorney for Detroit, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fink told the high court in a filing last month that “these lawyers used the federal courts to spread lies and to undermine faith in our democracy in service to the goal of preventing the peaceful transition of power.”

Powell, a former U.S. federal prosecutor, also is facing attorney disciplinary actions in Texas and Michigan. Powell pleaded not guilty last year in Georgia state court to aiding Trump’s efforts to overturn his election defeat.

Wood, once a prominent plaintiffs attorney, no longer practices law.

The justices in a separate order declined to reinstate a bid for sanctions sought by the state of Wisconsin against Powell and other attorneys. An appeals court in that case ruled last year that the state’s bid for sanctions came too late.

The Supreme Court has turned down other requests from lawyers in 2020 election-related lawsuits contesting court sanctions.

The court in October rejected an appeal from two lawyers who had accused Dominion Voting Systems and other defendants of working to steal the election from Trump.

Read more:

Supreme Court urged to keep sanctions for Trump allies Powell, Wood

Lawyer Lin Wood asks Supreme Court to undo sanction over 2020 US election case

US Supreme Court rebuffs lawyers punished after 'woeful' suit backing Trump

Trump ally Powell fends off sanctions in appeal over election lawsuit

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.