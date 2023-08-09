US Supreme Court refuses Epic bid to let App Store order take effect in Apple case

By Andrew Chung

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday dealt a setback to Epic Games, maker of the popular video game "Fortnite," in its legal battle against Apple AAPL.O, declining to let a federal judge's injunction take effect that could force the iPhone maker to change payment practices in its lucrative App Store.

The justices denied Epic's request to lift a decision by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that effectively delayed implementing an injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers barring certain App Store rules while Apple pursues a Supreme Court appeal.

The 9th Circuit in April had upheld the injunction but in July put that decision on hold.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

